Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Shares Gap Up to $31.53

Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.53, but opened at $32.54. Carpenter Technology shares last traded at $32.16, with a volume of 472 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 190,441.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 746,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,041,000 after purchasing an additional 746,532 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 830.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 180,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after acquiring an additional 177,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,566,000 after acquiring an additional 165,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,162,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,056,000 after acquiring an additional 165,117 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

