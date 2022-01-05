Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. Cars.com posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CARS shares. TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cars.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

CARS opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter worth $40,267,693,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cars.com by 12,600.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 694,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 689,270 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cars.com by 107.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 389,496 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the second quarter worth about $4,672,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,805,000 after buying an additional 289,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

