Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.79.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CADNF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC downgraded Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Cascades to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of CADNF opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92. Cascades has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

