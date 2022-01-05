Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Receives $146.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,799,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after buying an additional 191,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,322,000 after buying an additional 183,568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 793.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after buying an additional 153,686 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,651,000 after buying an additional 151,999 shares during the period. 27.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAVA opened at $48.19 on Friday. Cassava Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.35. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -87.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.