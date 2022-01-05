Castlight Health Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,714 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,692% compared to the average daily volume of 263 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other Castlight Health news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $175,245.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $39,141.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $227,967. 16.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Castlight Health by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,223,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Castlight Health by 2,733.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,638,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,888 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Castlight Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,058,000. SCW Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Castlight Health by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 2,439,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Castlight Health by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,421,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,665 shares in the last quarter. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Castlight Health stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.03. 45,542,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,608,494. Castlight Health has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Castlight Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

