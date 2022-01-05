CB Scientific (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Stock Price Down 9.2%

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC)’s share price traded down 9.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.59. 14,538 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 8,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32.

About CB Scientific (OTCMKTS:CBSC)

CB Scientific, Inc through its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. The company’s FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, offers compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms and information for physicians.

