CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. provides SaaS platform for the property and casualty insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders and more. CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc., formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCCS. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $176.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth $229,000.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.