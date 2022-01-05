CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $68.40

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$68.40 and traded as low as C$67.56. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$67.83, with a volume of 98,401 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCL.B shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cormark decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$81.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$79.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.77.

In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 2,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.63, for a total value of C$135,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$293,108.42. Also, Senior Officer Monika Vodermaier sold 6,500 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.72, for a total transaction of C$433,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,054 shares in the company, valued at C$2,338,802.88.

About CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

