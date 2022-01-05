Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.75

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 2363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $808.48 million, a PE ratio of -49.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67.

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. engages in the provision of cellular communications services. It operates through two segments: Cellular and Fixed-Line. The Cellular segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services. The Fixed-Line segment includes landline and long distance telephony services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services, television services, transmission services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services.

