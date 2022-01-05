Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Down 54.3% in December

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 353,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CLLNY stock opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. Cellnex Telecom has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.69.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cellnex Telecom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

