Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Gap Down to $5.06

Shares of Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.06, but opened at $4.87. Celularity shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 112 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on CELU. Truist Securities began coverage on Celularity in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Celularity in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.09.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. On average, analysts expect that Celularity Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELU. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Celularity in the third quarter worth $179,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celularity in the third quarter valued at about $471,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celularity in the third quarter worth $142,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Celularity during the third quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celularity in the third quarter valued at $88,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

