Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Raised to $96.00 at Truist

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNC. Citigroup cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.05.

Get Centene alerts:

NYSE:CNC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $81.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,012. Centene has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Centene will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $232,812.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,719 shares of company stock worth $9,653,442 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in Centene by 100.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Centene by 50.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Centene by 86.2% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 50.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.