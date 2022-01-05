CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of CNP traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.56. 259,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,264,543. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $28.36.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

