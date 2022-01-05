Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 210,371 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.3% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of NextEra Energy worth $114,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,580,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.40 billion, a PE ratio of 76.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

