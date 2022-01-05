Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $43.89 Million Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $43,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EME. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 114.8% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 539,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,501,000 after purchasing an additional 288,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,599,000 after buying an additional 217,107 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,318,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,454,000 after buying an additional 145,726 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,815,000 after acquiring an additional 117,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of EME stock opened at $130.01 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.36 and a 12-month high of $135.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.02 and a 200-day moving average of $122.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.20.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

