Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases 301,383 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,383 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $21,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 46,751 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,235,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.51. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $46.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $543.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $518,928.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,056,108. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.