Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 161,020 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 64.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161,020 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $9,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAL. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,595,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,085 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,792.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,291,000 after purchasing an additional 390,608 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,835,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,923,000 after purchasing an additional 360,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,552,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,117,000 after purchasing an additional 272,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 133,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 220,736 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

NYSE WAL opened at $115.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.91%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

