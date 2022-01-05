Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 57,794 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $94,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HON traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $207.29. The company had a trading volume of 25,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,370. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $142.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.49 and its 200 day moving average is $219.75.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.31.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

