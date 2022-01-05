CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 188.2% from the November 30th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ CFBK opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. CF Bankshares has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.00.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in CF Bankshares in the third quarter worth $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CF Bankshares by 17.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Bankshares by 28.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in CF Bankshares by 19.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.