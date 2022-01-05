ChainX Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.64 or 0.00003545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $19.71 million and $685,275.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00064585 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00079830 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.57 or 0.08192888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00079778 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,298.79 or 1.00122293 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007572 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 12,024,275 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

