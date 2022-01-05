Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of Chart Industries worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 25.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $155.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.54 and a 200-day moving average of $172.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.57. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GTLS. Raymond James lowered shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

