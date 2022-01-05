Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing end market applications in Energy, Industry, Life Sciences and Respiratory Healthcare with a unique business portfolio. Their equipment is used in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart Industries are organized in three operating segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution and Storage, and BioMedical serving customers from a global manufacturing platform in North America, Europe and Asia. Chart Industries fully appreciate how important a good understanding of their business and their markets is when evaluating investment decisions. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GTLS. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS traded down $12.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.31. The stock had a trading volume of 495,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,806. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $119.65 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.11.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

