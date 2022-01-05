Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.40

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.40 and last traded at $68.40, with a volume of 9782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.78.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHK. Johnson Rice raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

