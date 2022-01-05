Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Shares of CPK stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.71. The stock had a trading volume of 42,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,787. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.50.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 906.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

