Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.70% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Compass Point started coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

REFI stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $17.53.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is a commercial real estate finance company which invests primarily in first mortgage loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry, secured by real estate, equipment, receivables, licenses or other assets of the borrowers. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is based in CHICAGO.

