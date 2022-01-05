Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 827,000 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the November 30th total of 543,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFTLF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. 220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,018. Chinasoft International has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68.

Get Chinasoft International alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chinasoft International from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Chinasoft International Ltd. is an investment holding company, engages in the development and provision of information technology solutions services, IT outsourcing services and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services (TPG) and Internet Information Technology (IT) Services (IIG) segments.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Chinasoft International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinasoft International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.