Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Major Shareholder Sells $9,600,000.00 in Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.45. 388,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,421. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.30.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 13,190.38%. Research analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KDNY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

