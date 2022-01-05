Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,127,000 after buying an additional 1,798,374 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 74.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,784,000 after buying an additional 1,585,520 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 53.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,837,000 after buying an additional 1,573,883 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,438,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,686,000 after buying an additional 489,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.34. 31,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,237. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

