CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

CIXX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their target price on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.17.

CIXX opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in CI Financial by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 675,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 126,920 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 50.5% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,018,000 after purchasing an additional 364,200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 24,166.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in CI Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 299,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CI Financial by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 791,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 127,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

