Cim LLC Buys 1,068 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,697 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 9.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $121.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.14, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.43. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.02 and a 52 week high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

