Cim LLC Buys 334 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Cim LLC boosted its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 383.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MBUU shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

