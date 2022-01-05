Cim LLC Has $243,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cim LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 24.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $319.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.71. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

