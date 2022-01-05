Cim LLC Increases Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,778 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $110.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.20 and a fifty-two week high of $110.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.52.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $97,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $311,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,475. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

