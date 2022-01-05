Citigroup Lowers PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) to Sell

Citigroup downgraded shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut PetroChina from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded PetroChina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group cut PetroChina from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PetroChina from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetroChina has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.78.

Shares of PTR stock opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $82.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.79. PetroChina has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $54.50.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.67 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that PetroChina will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 827,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,730,000 after acquiring an additional 250,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after acquiring an additional 166,887 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 98,743 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 216,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

