Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Equities analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report $1.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion. Citizens Financial Group posted sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year sales of $6.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.62.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $51.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737,071 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494,394 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

