Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Cuts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $251.78 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The company has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.29.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

