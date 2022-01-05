Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Dover were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Dover by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Dover by 1.4% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 1.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 4.8% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.92.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $181.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $115.88 and a 52-week high of $183.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.