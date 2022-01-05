Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $181,000 Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 495.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

HBI stock opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

