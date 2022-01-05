Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Takes $218,000 Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Timken during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 56.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Timken during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TKR opened at $72.91 on Wednesday. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $62.96 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

TKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.20.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

