Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Takes Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,333 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,504,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,549,000 after purchasing an additional 71,745 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 61,042 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $4,933,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $1,007,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $130.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.26 and a 12-month high of $139.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

CFR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

