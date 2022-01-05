Citizens National Bank Trust Department Acquires 1,060 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,963 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.1% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 55,695 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 16,762 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,752,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,986 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $62.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.03 and its 200-day moving average is $56.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

