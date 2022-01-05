Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys 685 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.5% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 10.4% in the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 7,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.2% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 189,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $91,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $665.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $274.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $587.96 and its 200-day moving average is $522.31. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. UBS Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.89.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

