Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.3% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $135.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $136.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.86 and a 200-day moving average of $116.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

