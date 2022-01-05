Citizens National Bank Trust Department Lowers Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Corteva were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Corteva by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,806 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Corteva by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 115,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 45,180 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Corteva by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Corteva by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,166,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. Mizuho began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTVA opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average of $44.42. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

