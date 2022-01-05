Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 1,625 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,710,000 after buying an additional 5,278,189 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,367,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,054 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,096,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $78.35 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $81.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.72.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.