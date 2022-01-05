Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,794 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 10.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Maytus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 80.0% during the second quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth about $5,814,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,637 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $298,091,000 after acquiring an additional 196,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 47.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,827,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,448 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.07 and a fifty-two week high of $145.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.59.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTXS. Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

