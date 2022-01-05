ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 88,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,181,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,870,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,051,000 after buying an additional 3,119,047 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,426,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,889,000 after buying an additional 2,709,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,089,000 after buying an additional 1,053,961 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,183.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,300,000 after buying an additional 489,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,117,000 after buying an additional 487,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $64.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.85. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

