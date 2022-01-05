ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period.

In related news, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $1,869,689.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,424 shares of company stock worth $6,213,467. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAWW opened at $95.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.78. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $97.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

