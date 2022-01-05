ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $4.52 Million Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Omnicell worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMCL shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.86.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $180.38 on Wednesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.07 and a 12 month high of $187.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 105.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.31 and a 200-day moving average of $162.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,776,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,153 shares of company stock valued at $11,644,743. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

