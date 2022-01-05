ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $5.55 Million Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116,100 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 5.0% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in shares of Infosys by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 36,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Infosys by 4.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Infosys stock opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.84.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

